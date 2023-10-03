Hello User
Ace Men Engineering Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:13 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Ace Men Engineering stock price went down today, 03 Oct 2023, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 58.26 per share. The stock is currently trading at 58 per share. Investors should monitor Ace Men Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ace Men Engineering

On the last day of trading, Ace Men Engineering had an open price of 58.2 and a close price of 58.26. The stock reached a high of 58.2 and a low of 58. The market capitalization of the company is 17.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 76, while the 52-week low is 32.5. The trading volume on the BSE was 51 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 12:13 PM IST Ace Men Engineering Works share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Ace Men Engineering Works stock today was 58, while the high price was 58.2.

03 Oct 2023, 11:40 AM IST Ace Men Engineering share price Live :Ace Men Engineering closed at ₹58.26 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ace Men Engineering, the BSE volume was recorded at 51 shares. The closing price for the stock was 58.26.

