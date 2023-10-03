Ace Men Engineering Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, Ace Men Engineering had an open price of ₹58.2 and a close price of ₹58.26. The stock reached a high of ₹58.2 and a low of ₹58. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹76, while the 52-week low is ₹32.5. The trading volume on the BSE was 51 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Oct 2023, 12:13 PM IST
Ace Men Engineering Works share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of Ace Men Engineering Works stock today was ₹58, while the high price was ₹58.2.
03 Oct 2023, 11:40 AM IST
Ace Men Engineering share price Live :Ace Men Engineering closed at ₹58.26 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Ace Men Engineering, the BSE volume was recorded at 51 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹58.26.