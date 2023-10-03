Ace Men Engineering Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, Ace Men Engineering had an open price of ₹58.2 and a close price of ₹58.26. The stock reached a high of ₹58.2 and a low of ₹58. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹76, while the 52-week low is ₹32.5. The trading volume on the BSE was 51 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.