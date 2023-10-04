Ace Men Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Ace Men Engineering Shares Plummet in Stock Market Trading

The open price of Ace Men Engineering on the last day was ₹58.2, and the close price was ₹58.26. The high for the day was ₹58.2, while the low was ₹56. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹76, and the 52-week low is ₹32.5. The BSE volume for the day was 420 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ace Men Engineering stock is currently priced at ₹56. It has experienced a percent change of -3.88 and a net change of -2.26. This suggests that the stock has seen a decrease in value, with a significant drop in both the percentage and net change.
On the last day, Ace Men Engineering had a trading volume of 420 shares with a closing price of ₹58.26.
