Ace Men Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Ace Men Engineering Shares Plummet in Stock Market Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ace Men Engineering stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -3.88 %. The stock closed at 58.26 per share. The stock is currently trading at 56 per share. Investors should monitor Ace Men Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ace Men Engineering

The open price of Ace Men Engineering on the last day was 58.2, and the close price was 58.26. The high for the day was 58.2, while the low was 56. The market capitalization of the company is 17.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 76, and the 52-week low is 32.5. The BSE volume for the day was 420 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Ace Men Engineering share price Today :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹56, down -3.88% from yesterday's ₹58.26

Ace Men Engineering stock is currently priced at 56. It has experienced a percent change of -3.88 and a net change of -2.26. This suggests that the stock has seen a decrease in value, with a significant drop in both the percentage and net change.

04 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Ace Men Engineering share price Live :Ace Men Engineering closed at ₹58.26 on last trading day

On the last day, Ace Men Engineering had a trading volume of 420 shares with a closing price of 58.26.

