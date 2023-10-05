Hello User
Ace Men Engineering Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ace Men Engineering stock price went up today, 05 Oct 2023, by 0.71 %. The stock closed at 56 per share. The stock is currently trading at 56.4 per share. Investors should monitor Ace Men Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ace Men Engineering

Ace Men Engineering's stock opened at 56.5 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was 56.5 and the low was 53.2. The market capitalization is 17.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 76 and the 52-week low is 32.5. The BSE volume for the day was 7,647 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Ace Men Engineering share price Live :Ace Men Engineering closed at ₹56 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ace Men Engineering, the volume of shares traded was 7647. The closing price for the day was 56.

