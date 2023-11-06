Ace Men Engineering Share Price Live blog for 06 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading for Ace Men Engineering, the stock opened at ₹60.5 and closed at ₹58.9. The highest price reached during the day was ₹60.5, while the lowest price was ₹55.96. The market capitalization of the company is ₹18.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹76, while the 52-week low is ₹34. The BSE volume for the day was 1210 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.