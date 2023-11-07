Hello User
Ace Men Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Ace Men Engineering Soars on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ace Men Engineering stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 3.37 %. The stock closed at 57.51 per share. The stock is currently trading at 59.45 per share. Investors should monitor Ace Men Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ace Men Engineering

On the last day of trading, Ace Men Engineering opened at 60 and closed at 57.68. The stock reached a high of 60 and a low of 54.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 17.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 76, while the 52-week low is 34. A total of 270 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:22 AM IST Ace Men Engineering share price Live :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹59.45, up 3.37% from yesterday's ₹57.51

The current data shows that the stock price of Ace Men Engineering is 59.45. There has been a percent change of 3.37, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.94, which also suggests a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that Ace Men Engineering stock has experienced a recent increase in value.

07 Nov 2023, 10:21 AM IST Ace Men Engineering Works share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Ace Men Engineering Works stock is 60, while the low is 58.

07 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Ace Men Engineering Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Ace Men Engineering share price NSE Live :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹57.5, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹57.68

The current data for Ace Men Engineering stock shows that the price is 57.5 with a percent change of -0.31 and a net change of -0.18. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.31% and the value has decreased by 0.18.

07 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Ace Men Engineering share price Today :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹57.5, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹57.68

The current data of Ace Men Engineering stock shows that the price is 57.5, with a percent change of -0.31 and a net change of -0.18. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.31% and the net change in price is a decrease of 0.18.

07 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Ace Men Engineering share price Live :Ace Men Engineering closed at ₹57.68 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ace Men Engineering, the BSE volume was 270 shares. The closing price for the day was 57.68.

