Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ace Men Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Ace Men Engineering Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ace Men Engineering stock price went down today, 08 Nov 2023, by -3.93 %. The stock closed at 56.73 per share. The stock is currently trading at 54.5 per share. Investors should monitor Ace Men Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ace Men Engineering

On the last day, the opening price of Ace Men Engineering stock was 60, the closing price was 57.51, the highest price reached was 60, and the lowest price was 56. The market capitalization of the company is 17.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 76, while the 52-week low is 34. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 2800.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:32 AM IST Ace Men Engineering share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Page Industries37522.0266.70.7250449.934968.641851.55
Raymond1904.937.72.022240.01092.612681.63
08 Nov 2023, 10:30 AM IST Ace Men Engineering share price update :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹54.5, down -3.93% from yesterday's ₹56.73

Ace Men Engineering stock is currently priced at 54.5, which represents a decrease of 3.93% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -2.23.

08 Nov 2023, 10:15 AM IST Ace Men Engineering Works share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Ace Men Engineering Works stock was 54.5 while the high price was 59.

08 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Ace Men Engineering Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Ace Men Engineering share price Today :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹59, up 4% from yesterday's ₹56.73

The current data for Ace Men Engineering stock shows that the price is 59, representing a 4% increase. The net change is 2.27, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

08 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Ace Men Engineering share price Live :Ace Men Engineering closed at ₹57.51 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ace Men Engineering on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2800. The closing price for the shares was 57.51.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.