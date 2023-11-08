Ace Men Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Ace Men Engineering Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, the opening price of Ace Men Engineering stock was ₹60, the closing price was ₹57.51, the highest price reached was ₹60, and the lowest price was ₹56. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹76, while the 52-week low is ₹34. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 2800.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Page Industries
|37522.0
|266.7
|0.72
|50449.9
|34968.6
|41851.55
|Raymond
|1904.9
|37.7
|2.02
|2240.0
|1092.6
|12681.63
Ace Men Engineering stock is currently priced at ₹54.5, which represents a decrease of 3.93% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -2.23.
Today, the low price of Ace Men Engineering Works stock was ₹54.5 while the high price was ₹59.
The current data for Ace Men Engineering stock shows that the price is ₹59, representing a 4% increase. The net change is 2.27, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Ace Men Engineering on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2800. The closing price for the shares was ₹57.51.
