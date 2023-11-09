Ace Men Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Ace Men Engineering Soars in Trading

On the last day of trading, the open price for Ace Men Engineering was ₹59, the close price was ₹56.73, the highest price during the day was ₹59, and the lowest price was ₹54.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹18.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹76 and the 52-week low is ₹34. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 4027.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Ace Men Engineering shows that the stock price is ₹58.8 with a percent change of 3.65 and a net change of 2.07. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 3.65% and has gained 2.07 rupees. Overall, this suggests that Ace Men Engineering's stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
On the last day, Ace Men Engineering had a trading volume of 4027 shares with a closing price of ₹56.73.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!