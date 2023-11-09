Ace Men Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Ace Men Engineering Soars in Trading

On the last day of trading, the open price for Ace Men Engineering was ₹59, the close price was ₹56.73, the highest price during the day was ₹59, and the lowest price was ₹54.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹18.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹76 and the 52-week low is ₹34. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 4027.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.