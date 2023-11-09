Hello User
Ace Men Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Ace Men Engineering Soars in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Livemint

Ace Men Engineering stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 3.65 %. The stock closed at 56.73 per share. The stock is currently trading at 58.8 per share. Investors should monitor Ace Men Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ace Men Engineering

On the last day of trading, the open price for Ace Men Engineering was 59, the close price was 56.73, the highest price during the day was 59, and the lowest price was 54.5. The market capitalization of the company is 18.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 76 and the 52-week low is 34. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 4027.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST Ace Men Engineering share price Today :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹58.8, up 3.65% from yesterday's ₹56.73

The current data for Ace Men Engineering shows that the stock price is 58.8 with a percent change of 3.65 and a net change of 2.07. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 3.65% and has gained 2.07 rupees. Overall, this suggests that Ace Men Engineering's stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

09 Nov 2023, 08:21 AM IST Ace Men Engineering share price Live :Ace Men Engineering closed at ₹56.73 on last trading day

On the last day, Ace Men Engineering had a trading volume of 4027 shares with a closing price of 56.73.

