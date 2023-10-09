Hello User
Ace Men Engineering Share Price Live blog for 09 Oct 2023

1 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Ace Men Engineering stock price went up today, 09 Oct 2023, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 56.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 57 per share. Investors should monitor Ace Men Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ace Men Engineering's stock opened at 57.3 and closed at 56.9 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 57.3, while the lowest was 57. The company has a market capitalization of 17.66 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 76, and the 52-week low is 32.5. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 14 shares.

09 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Ace Men Engineering Live Updates

On the last day, Ace Men Engineering had a volume of 14 shares and the closing price was 56.9.

