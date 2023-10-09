Ace Men Engineering Share Price Live blog for 09 Oct 2023

Ace Men Engineering's stock opened at ₹57.3 and closed at ₹56.9 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹57.3, while the lowest was ₹57. The company has a market capitalization of ₹17.66 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹76, and the 52-week low is ₹32.5. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 14 shares.

