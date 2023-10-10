Hello User
Ace Men Engineering Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ace Men Engineering stock price went up today, 10 Oct 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 57 per share. The stock is currently trading at 57 per share. Investors should monitor Ace Men Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ace Men Engineering

On the last day, Ace Men Engineering's stock opened at 59.8 and closed at 57. The highest price reached during the day was 59.8, while the lowest price was 54.15. The market capitalization of the company is 17.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 76, and the 52-week low is 32.5. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 1367.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Ace Men Engineering share price Live :Ace Men Engineering closed at ₹57 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for Ace Men Engineering on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1367 shares. The closing price for the stock was 57.

