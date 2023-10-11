Hello User
Ace Men Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Ace Men Engineering Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ace Men Engineering stock price went down today, 11 Oct 2023, by -1.46 %. The stock closed at 56.93 per share. The stock is currently trading at 56.1 per share. Investors should monitor Ace Men Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ace Men Engineering

On the last day of trading for Ace Men Engineering, the stock opened at 58 and closed at 56.93. The stock reached a high of 58 and a low of 54.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 17.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 76, while the 52-week low is 32.5. The BSE volume for the day was 108 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST Ace Men Engineering share price Today :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹56.1, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹56.93

The current data of Ace Men Engineering stock shows that the price is 56.1, which represents a decrease of 1.46%. The net change in price is -0.83, indicating a decline in value.

11 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Ace Men Engineering share price Live :Ace Men Engineering closed at ₹56.93 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ace Men Engineering, the BSE volume was 108 shares. The closing price for the shares was 56.93.

