Ace Men Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Ace Men Engineering Stock Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading for Ace Men Engineering, the stock opened at ₹58 and closed at ₹56.93. The stock reached a high of ₹58 and a low of ₹54.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹76, while the 52-week low is ₹32.5. The BSE volume for the day was 108 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Ace Men Engineering stock shows that the price is ₹56.1, which represents a decrease of 1.46%. The net change in price is -0.83, indicating a decline in value.
On the last day of trading for Ace Men Engineering, the BSE volume was 108 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹56.93.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!