Ace Men Engineering Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ace Men Engineering stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 57.68 per share. The stock is currently trading at 57.75 per share. Investors should monitor Ace Men Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ace Men Engineering

On the last day of trading, the open price for Ace Men Engineering was 55.5, while the close price was 57.68. The stock reached a high of 59.5 and a low of 55.5 during the day. The market capitalization for the company is 17.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 76, while the 52-week low is 32.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 4785 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Ace Men Engineering share price Live :Ace Men Engineering closed at ₹57.68 on last trading day

On the last day, Ace Men Engineering had a BSE volume of 4785 shares, and the closing price was 57.68.

