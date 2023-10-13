Hello User
Ace Men Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Ace Men Engineering Soars with Strong Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ace Men Engineering stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 2.75 %. The stock closed at 57.42 per share. The stock is currently trading at 59 per share. Investors should monitor Ace Men Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ace Men Engineering

On the last day of trading, the open price for Ace Men Engineering was 59.75, and the close price was 57.42. The stock reached a high of 60 and a low of 55. The market capitalization of the company is 18.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 76, while the 52-week low was 32.5. The stock had a trading volume of 18,208 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Ace Men Engineering share price Today :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹59, up 2.75% from yesterday's ₹57.42

The current data for Ace Men Engineering stock shows that the price is 59, with a percent change of 2.75 and a net change of 1.58. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.75% and the actual increase in price is 1.58.

13 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Ace Men Engineering share price Live :Ace Men Engineering closed at ₹57.42 on last trading day

