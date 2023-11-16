Hello User
Ace Men Engineering Share Price Live blog for 16 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ace Men Engineering stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 0.78 %. The stock closed at 57.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 57.95 per share. Investors should monitor Ace Men Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ace Men Engineering

On the last day of trading, Ace Men Engineering had an open price of 56.35 and a close price of 57.5. The stock reached a high of 59 and a low of 56. The market capitalization of the company is 17.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 76 and the 52-week low is 34. On the BSE, there were 1469 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Ace Men Engineering share price Live :Ace Men Engineering closed at ₹57.5 on last trading day

