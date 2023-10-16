comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ace Men Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Ace Men Engineering closed today at 58.8, down -0.08% from yesterday's 58.85
BackBack

Ace Men Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Ace Men Engineering closed today at ₹58.8, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹58.85

13 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 06:46 PM IST
Livemint

Ace Men Engineering stock price went down today, 16 Oct 2023, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 58.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 58.8 per share. Investors should monitor Ace Men Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ace Men EngineeringPremium
Ace Men Engineering

On the last day of trading for Ace Men Engineering, the stock opened at 60 and closed at 58.75. The highest price reached during the day was 60, while the lowest price was 58.85. The market capitalization for the company is 18.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 76, and the 52-week low is 32.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 8661 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:46:06 PM IST

Ace Men Engineering share price Live :Ace Men Engineering closed today at ₹58.8, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹58.85

Today, the closing price of Ace Men Engineering stock was 58.8, reflecting a decrease of 0.08% or a net change of -0.05. This is a slight decrease compared to yesterday's closing price of 58.85.

16 Oct 2023, 05:40:53 PM IST

Ace Men Engineering Works share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Ace Men Engineering Works stock shows that the low price for today is 58, while the high price is 60.5.

16 Oct 2023, 03:10:04 PM IST

Ace Men Engineering share price NSE Live :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹58.8, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹58.85

The current data of Ace Men Engineering stock shows that the stock price is 58.8, with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -0.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.08% and has fallen by 0.05. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

16 Oct 2023, 02:20:10 PM IST

Ace Men Engineering share price Today :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹59.7, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹58.85

The current stock price of Ace Men Engineering is 59.7 with a percent change of 1.44 and a net change of 0.85. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.44% and has gained 0.85 points.

16 Oct 2023, 02:11:19 PM IST

Ace Men Engineering Works share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high price for Ace Men Engineering Works stock is 60.5, while the low price is 58.

16 Oct 2023, 01:45:11 PM IST

Ace Men Engineering share price update :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹59.7, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹58.85

The current stock price of Ace Men Engineering is 59.7. There has been a 1.44% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 0.85.

16 Oct 2023, 01:21:06 PM IST

Ace Men Engineering Works share price live: Today's Price range

Ace Men Engineering Works stock's low price for the day was 58, while the high price reached 60.5.

16 Oct 2023, 01:08:11 PM IST

Ace Men Engineering share price Today :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹59.7, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹58.85

The stock price of Ace Men Engineering is currently at 59.7 with a percent change of 1.44 and a net change of 0.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

16 Oct 2023, 12:51:38 PM IST

16 Oct 2023, 12:30:59 PM IST

Ace Men Engineering share price Live :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹59.9, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹58.85

The current data of Ace Men Engineering stock shows that the price is 59.9 with a percent change of 1.78 and a net change of 1.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.78% and the net change is 1.05 compared to the previous trading day. Overall, it indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Ace Men Engineering.

16 Oct 2023, 12:17:40 PM IST

Ace Men Engineering Works share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Ace Men Engineering Works stock is as follows: Today's low price: 59.9 Today's high price: 60.5

16 Oct 2023, 11:51:11 AM IST

Ace Men Engineering share price NSE Live :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹59.9, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹58.85

The current data for Ace Men Engineering stock shows that the price is 59.9. There has been a percent change of 1.78, indicating an increase in the stock's value. The net change is 1.05, which also suggests a positive change in the stock's price.

16 Oct 2023, 11:23:41 AM IST

Ace Men Engineering Works share price live: Today's Price range

Ace Men Engineering Works stock reached a low price of 59.9 and a high price of 60.5 today.

16 Oct 2023, 11:14:58 AM IST

Ace Men Engineering share price Live :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹59.9, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹58.85

The stock price of Ace Men Engineering is currently trading at 59.9. It has witnessed a percent change of 1.78, resulting in a net change of 1.05.

16 Oct 2023, 10:38:08 AM IST

Ace Men Engineering share price update :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹59.9, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹58.85

The current data for Ace Men Engineering stock shows that the price is 59.9. There has been a percent change of 1.78, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 1.05, suggesting that the stock has risen by this amount. Overall, the stock has seen positive growth in its value.

16 Oct 2023, 10:24:24 AM IST

Ace Men Engineering Works share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Ace Men Engineering Works stock is 59.9, while the high price is 60.5.

16 Oct 2023, 09:58:39 AM IST

16 Oct 2023, 09:43:11 AM IST

Ace Men Engineering share price Today :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹60, up 1.95% from yesterday's ₹58.85

The current data of Ace Men Engineering stock shows that its price is 60. There has been a percent change of 1.95, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 1.15, further confirming the upward trend in the stock.

16 Oct 2023, 08:02:09 AM IST

Ace Men Engineering share price Live :Ace Men Engineering closed at ₹58.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Ace Men Engineering had a BSE volume of 8661 shares with a closing price of 58.75.

