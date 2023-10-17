Hello User
Ace Men Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Ace Men Engineering closed today at 58.05, down -1.28% from yesterday's 58.8

17 Oct 2023
Livemint

Ace Men Engineering stock price went down today, 17 Oct 2023, by -1.28 %. The stock closed at 58.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 58.05 per share. Investors should monitor Ace Men Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ace Men Engineering

On the last day, the Ace Men Engineering stock opened at 60.5 and closed at 58.85. The highest price during the day was 60.5 and the lowest price was 58. The market capitalization of the company is 18.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 76 and the 52-week low is 32.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 56 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:45 PM IST Ace Men Engineering share price NSE Live :Ace Men Engineering closed today at ₹58.05, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹58.8

Ace Men Engineering stock closed at 58.05 today, with a percent change of -1.28%. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to yesterday's closing price of 58.8. The net change in the stock price is -0.75.

17 Oct 2023, 06:21 PM IST Ace Men Engineering share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Page Industries39178.4263.150.6854262.334968.643699.08
Raymond1806.017.40.972240.01072.012023.22
17 Oct 2023, 05:42 PM IST Ace Men Engineering Works share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Ace Men Engineering Works stock is 56.05, while the high price is 61.

17 Oct 2023, 03:09 PM IST Ace Men Engineering share price update :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹58.05, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹58.8

The current data for Ace Men Engineering stock shows a price of 58.05 with a percent change of -1.28 and a net change of -0.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.28% and the net change in price is -0.75.

17 Oct 2023, 02:33 PM IST Ace Men Engineering share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Page Industries39187.95272.70.754262.334968.643709.73
Raymond1793.54.90.272240.01072.011940.0
17 Oct 2023, 02:20 PM IST Ace Men Engineering share price Today :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹58.05, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹58.8

The current data for Ace Men Engineering stock shows that the price is 58.05. The percent change is -1.28% and the net change is -0.75. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.28% or 0.75.

17 Oct 2023, 02:16 PM IST Ace Men Engineering Works share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the stock of Ace Men Engineering Works reached a low price of 56.05 and a high price of 61.

17 Oct 2023, 01:52 PM IST Ace Men Engineering share price update :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹56.05, down -4.68% from yesterday's ₹58.8

Ace Men Engineering stock has experienced a decrease in price, dropping by 4.68%. The net change in price is -2.75, with the stock now priced at 56.05. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

17 Oct 2023, 01:42 PM IST Ace Men Engineering share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days57.93
10 Days57.42
20 Days57.57
50 Days55.32
100 Days59.95
300 Days64.35
17 Oct 2023, 01:15 PM IST Ace Men Engineering Works share price live: Today's Price range

Ace Men Engineering Works stock's low price for the day was 56.05, while the high price reached 61.

17 Oct 2023, 01:14 PM IST Ace Men Engineering share price Live :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹56.05, down -4.68% from yesterday's ₹58.8

The current data for Ace Men Engineering stock shows that the price is 56.05. There has been a percent change of -4.68, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.75, indicating a decrease of 2.75 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value.

17 Oct 2023, 12:39 PM IST Ace Men Engineering share price update :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹58, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹58.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of Ace Men Engineering is 58. There has been a percent change of -1.36, indicating a decrease in the stock value. The net change is -0.8, suggesting a decline in the stock price by 0.8.

17 Oct 2023, 12:34 PM IST Ace Men Engineering share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Page Industries39035.0119.750.3154262.334968.643539.13
Raymond1800.211.60.652240.01072.011984.6
17 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM IST Ace Men Engineering Works share price live: Today's Price range

Ace Men Engineering Works stock had a low price of 56.5 and a high price of 61 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 11:10 AM IST Ace Men Engineering Works share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high of Ace Men Engineering Works stock is 61 and the low is 56.5.

17 Oct 2023, 11:00 AM IST Ace Men Engineering share price update :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹60.8, up 3.4% from yesterday's ₹58.8

The current stock price of Ace Men Engineering is 60.8 with a percent change of 3.4 and a net change of 2. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.4% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 2. This indicates that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

17 Oct 2023, 10:38 AM IST Ace Men Engineering share price NSE Live :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹60.8, up 3.4% from yesterday's ₹58.8

The current stock price of Ace Men Engineering is 60.8, with a percent change of 3.4 and a net change of 2. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.4% and the actual increase in price is 2. This information suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth. It may be a good investment option for investors looking for potential returns.

17 Oct 2023, 10:15 AM IST Ace Men Engineering Works share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Ace Men Engineering Works stock was 56.5, while the high price reached 61.

17 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Ace Men Engineering share price Live :Ace Men Engineering closed at ₹58.85 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for Ace Men Engineering BSE was 56 shares. The closing price for the stock was 58.85.

