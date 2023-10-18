Ace Men Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Ace Men Engineering closed today at 57.5, down -0.95% from yesterday's 58.05

On the last day, the open price of Ace Men Engineering was ₹61, while the close price was ₹58.8. The stock reached a high of ₹61 and a low of ₹56.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 17.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹76, while the 52-week low is ₹32.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 2069 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, Ace Men Engineering stock closed at a price of ₹57.5, reflecting a 0.95% decrease from the previous day's closing price of ₹58.05. The net change in the stock price was -0.55.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Page Industries
|38617.3
|-665.7
|-1.69
|54262.3
|34968.6
|43073.23
|Raymond
|1794.5
|-10.8
|-0.6
|2240.0
|1072.0
|11946.66
The current day's high price for Ace Men Engineering Works stock is ₹60. The low price for the day is ₹55.25.
Click here for Ace Men Engineering Board Meetings
The current day's high for Ace Men Engineering Works stock is ₹61, while the low is ₹56.05.
Click here for Ace Men Engineering AGM
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|58.30
|10 Days
|57.47
|20 Days
|57.49
|50 Days
|55.39
|100 Days
|59.85
|300 Days
|64.31
Ace Men Engineering Works stock had a low price of ₹56.05 and a high price of ₹61 on the current day.
Ace Men Engineering Works stock's current day's low price is ₹56.05 and the high price is ₹61.
Ace Men Engineering Works stock had a low price of ₹56.05 and a high price of ₹61 today.
Click here for Ace Men Engineering Profit Loss
Ace Men Engineering Works stock's low price for the day is ₹56.05 and the high price is ₹61.
On the last day of trading for Ace Men Engineering on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2069. The closing price of the stock was ₹58.8.
