Ace Men Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Ace Men Engineering closed today at 57.5, down -0.95% from yesterday's 58.05

13 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Ace Men Engineering stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -0.95 %. The stock closed at 58.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 57.5 per share. Investors should monitor Ace Men Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ace Men Engineering

On the last day, the open price of Ace Men Engineering was 61, while the close price was 58.8. The stock reached a high of 61 and a low of 56.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 17.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 76, while the 52-week low is 32.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 2069 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:38 PM IST Ace Men Engineering share price update :Ace Men Engineering closed today at ₹57.5, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹58.05

Today, Ace Men Engineering stock closed at a price of 57.5, reflecting a 0.95% decrease from the previous day's closing price of 58.05. The net change in the stock price was -0.55.

18 Oct 2023, 06:23 PM IST Ace Men Engineering share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Page Industries38617.3-665.7-1.6954262.334968.643073.23
Raymond1794.5-10.8-0.62240.01072.011946.66
18 Oct 2023, 05:34 PM IST Ace Men Engineering Works share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high price for Ace Men Engineering Works stock is 60. The low price for the day is 55.25.

Click here for Ace Men Engineering Board Meetings

18 Oct 2023, 02:38 PM IST Ace Men Engineering share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Page Industries39178.4263.150.6854262.334968.643699.08
Raymond1806.017.40.972240.01072.012023.22
18 Oct 2023, 02:20 PM IST Ace Men Engineering Works share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Ace Men Engineering Works stock is 61, while the low is 56.05.

Click here for Ace Men Engineering AGM

18 Oct 2023, 01:43 PM IST Ace Men Engineering share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days58.30
10 Days57.47
20 Days57.49
50 Days55.39
100 Days59.85
300 Days64.31
18 Oct 2023, 01:17 PM IST Ace Men Engineering Works share price live: Today's Price range

Ace Men Engineering Works stock had a low price of 56.05 and a high price of 61 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 12:58 PM IST Ace Men Engineering Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM IST Ace Men Engineering Works share price live: Today's Price range

Ace Men Engineering Works stock's current day's low price is 56.05 and the high price is 61.

18 Oct 2023, 11:14 AM IST Ace Men Engineering Works share price live: Today's Price range

Ace Men Engineering Works stock had a low price of 56.05 and a high price of 61 today.

Click here for Ace Men Engineering Profit Loss

18 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST Ace Men Engineering Works share price live: Today's Price range

Ace Men Engineering Works stock's low price for the day is 56.05 and the high price is 61.

18 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Ace Men Engineering Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Ace Men Engineering share price Live :Ace Men Engineering closed at ₹58.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ace Men Engineering on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2069. The closing price of the stock was 58.8.

