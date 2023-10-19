Ace Men Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Ace Men Engineering Soars on Strong Market Performance

On the last day, the open price of Ace Men Engineering was ₹60 and the close price was ₹58.05. The high price reached during the day was ₹60, while the low price was ₹55.25. The market capitalization of Ace Men Engineering is ₹17.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹76 and the 52-week low is ₹32.5. The BSE volume for the day was 10,802 shares.

