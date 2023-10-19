Hello User
Ace Men Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Ace Men Engineering Soars on Strong Market Performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ace Men Engineering stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 2.9 %. The stock closed at 57.34 per share. The stock is currently trading at 59 per share. Investors should monitor Ace Men Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ace Men Engineering

On the last day, the open price of Ace Men Engineering was 60 and the close price was 58.05. The high price reached during the day was 60, while the low price was 55.25. The market capitalization of Ace Men Engineering is 17.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 76 and the 52-week low is 32.5. The BSE volume for the day was 10,802 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST Ace Men Engineering share price Today :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹59, up 2.9% from yesterday's ₹57.34

The current stock price of Ace Men Engineering is 59. It has experienced a 2.9% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 1.66.

19 Oct 2023, 08:18 AM IST Ace Men Engineering share price Live :Ace Men Engineering closed at ₹58.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ace Men Engineering, the BSE volume was 10,802 shares. The closing price for the stock was 58.05.

