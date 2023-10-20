Ace Men Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Ace Men Engineering Reports Strong Trading Performance

On the last day, the stock price of Ace Men Engineering opened at ₹60 and closed at ₹57.34. The stock reached a high of ₹60 and a low of ₹55.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹17.66 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹76 and a low of ₹32.5. The BSE volume for the day was 1083 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Ace Men Engineering stock is ₹58. There has been a 1.75 percent change in the price, resulting in a net change of 1. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.75 percent, resulting in a gain of 1.
