Ace Men Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Ace Men Engineering Reports Strong Trading Performance

On the last day, the stock price of Ace Men Engineering opened at ₹60 and closed at ₹57.34. The stock reached a high of ₹60 and a low of ₹55.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹17.66 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹76 and a low of ₹32.5. The BSE volume for the day was 1083 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.