Ace Men Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Ace Men Engineering Reports Strong Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ace Men Engineering stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 1.75 %. The stock closed at 57 per share. The stock is currently trading at 58 per share. Investors should monitor Ace Men Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ace Men Engineering

On the last day, the stock price of Ace Men Engineering opened at 60 and closed at 57.34. The stock reached a high of 60 and a low of 55.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at 17.66 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 76 and a low of 32.5. The BSE volume for the day was 1083 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:06 AM IST Ace Men Engineering Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Ace Men Engineering share price NSE Live :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹58, up 1.75% from yesterday's ₹57

The current price of Ace Men Engineering stock is 58. There has been a 1.75 percent change in the price, resulting in a net change of 1. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.75 percent, resulting in a gain of 1.

20 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST Ace Men Engineering share price Today :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹57, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹57.34

Ace Men Engineering stock is currently priced at 57, with a percent change of -0.59 and a net change of -0.34. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

20 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Ace Men Engineering share price Live :Ace Men Engineering closed at ₹57.34 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ace Men Engineering, the BSE volume was 1083 shares. The closing price for the shares was 57.34.

