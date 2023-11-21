Ace Men Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Ace Men Engineering stocks plunge as company reports disappointing earnings

On the last day of trading for Ace Men Engineering, the stock opened at ₹57 and closed at ₹55.72. The high for the day was ₹58.5 and the low was ₹52.94. The market capitalization for the company is ₹18.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹76 and the 52-week low is ₹34. The BSE volume for the day was 3701 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.