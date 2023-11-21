Hello User
Ace Men Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Ace Men Engineering stocks plunge as company reports disappointing earnings

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:56 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ace Men Engineering stock price went down today, 21 Nov 2023, by -0.84 %. The stock closed at 58.44 per share. The stock is currently trading at 57.95 per share. Investors should monitor Ace Men Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ace Men Engineering

On the last day of trading for Ace Men Engineering, the stock opened at 57 and closed at 55.72. The high for the day was 58.5 and the low was 52.94. The market capitalization for the company is 18.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 76 and the 52-week low is 34. The BSE volume for the day was 3701 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 09:56 AM IST Ace Men Engineering Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:46 AM IST Ace Men Engineering share price NSE Live :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹57.95, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹58.44

The current data for Ace Men Engineering stock shows that the price is 57.95. There has been a percent change of -0.84, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.49, meaning that the stock has decreased by 0.49.

21 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST Ace Men Engineering share price Today :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹58.5, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹55.72

The current data for Ace Men Engineering stock shows that the price is 58.5 with a percent change of 4.99 and a net change of 2.78. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.99% and the actual price change is an increase of 2.78. This indicates that the stock is performing well and has seen a positive movement in its price. Investors may consider this as a potential opportunity to buy or hold onto their shares in Ace Men Engineering.

21 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Ace Men Engineering share price Live :Ace Men Engineering closed at ₹55.72 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ace Men Engineering on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 3,701. The closing price for the shares was 55.72.

