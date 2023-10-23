Ace Men Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Ace Men Engineering Soars on Strong Trading Day

On the last day of trading, the open price for Ace Men Engineering was ₹58. The close price was ₹57, with the high reaching ₹58 and the low dropping to ₹54.15. The market capitalization for the company is ₹17.96 crore, and the 52-week high and low are ₹76 and ₹32.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2900 shares.
Ace Men Engineering share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|57.67
|10 Days
|57.80
|20 Days
|57.32
|50 Days
|55.85
|100 Days
|59.42
|300 Days
|64.13
Ace Men Engineering Works share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Ace Men Engineering Works stock is ₹57.95, while the high price is ₹58.25.
Ace Men Engineering share price Today :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹57.95, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹57.15
The current data of Ace Men Engineering stock shows that the price is ₹57.95. There has been a percent change of 1.4, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 0.8, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
Ace Men Engineering Live Updates
Ace Men Engineering share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Page Industries
|37400.0
|-257.25
|-0.68
|54262.3
|34968.6
|41715.47
|Raymond
|1733.0
|-41.9
|-2.36
|2240.0
|1072.0
|11537.23
Ace Men Engineering Live Updates
Ace Men Engineering share price Live :Ace Men Engineering closed at ₹57 on last trading day
On the last day, Ace Men Engineering had a trading volume of 2900 shares, and the closing price was ₹57.
