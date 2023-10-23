Hello User
Ace Men Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Ace Men Engineering Soars on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 01:38 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Ace Men Engineering stock price went up today, 23 Oct 2023, by 1.4 %. The stock closed at 57.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 57.95 per share. Investors should monitor Ace Men Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ace Men Engineering

On the last day of trading, the open price for Ace Men Engineering was 58. The close price was 57, with the high reaching 58 and the low dropping to 54.15. The market capitalization for the company is 17.96 crore, and the 52-week high and low are 76 and 32.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2900 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:38 PM IST Ace Men Engineering share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days57.67
10 Days57.80
20 Days57.32
50 Days55.85
100 Days59.42
300 Days64.13
23 Oct 2023, 01:22 PM IST Ace Men Engineering Works share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Ace Men Engineering Works stock is 57.95, while the high price is 58.25.

23 Oct 2023, 01:05 PM IST Ace Men Engineering share price Today :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹57.95, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹57.15

The current data of Ace Men Engineering stock shows that the price is 57.95. There has been a percent change of 1.4, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 0.8, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 12:38 PM IST Ace Men Engineering share price Live :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹57.95, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹57.15

The stock price of Ace Men Engineering is currently at 57.95, with a percent change of 1.4 and a net change of 0.8. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.4% and has gained 0.8 in absolute terms.

23 Oct 2023, 12:32 PM IST Ace Men Engineering share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Page Industries37400.0-257.25-0.6854262.334968.641715.47
Raymond1733.0-41.9-2.362240.01072.011537.23
23 Oct 2023, 08:22 AM IST Ace Men Engineering share price Live :Ace Men Engineering closed at ₹57 on last trading day

On the last day, Ace Men Engineering had a trading volume of 2900 shares, and the closing price was 57.

