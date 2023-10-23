Ace Men Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Ace Men Engineering Soars on Strong Trading Day

On the last day of trading, the open price for Ace Men Engineering was ₹58. The close price was ₹57, with the high reaching ₹58 and the low dropping to ₹54.15. The market capitalization for the company is ₹17.96 crore, and the 52-week high and low are ₹76 and ₹32.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2900 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.