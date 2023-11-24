Ace Men Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Ace Men Engineering Soars with Strong Trading Performance

Ace Men Engineering's stock opened at ₹57.07 and closed at ₹55.95 on the last trading day. The stock's highest price of the day was ₹58.74, while the lowest price was ₹55. The company's market capitalization is ₹17.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹76, and the 52-week low is ₹38.85. The total BSE volume for the stock on the last trading day was 4505 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
