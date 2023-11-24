Hello User
Ace Men Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Ace Men Engineering Soars with Strong Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST
Livemint

Ace Men Engineering stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 1.88 %. The stock closed at 55.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 57 per share. Investors should monitor Ace Men Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ace Men Engineering

Ace Men Engineering's stock opened at 57.07 and closed at 55.95 on the last trading day. The stock's highest price of the day was 58.74, while the lowest price was 55. The company's market capitalization is 17.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 76, and the 52-week low is 38.85. The total BSE volume for the stock on the last trading day was 4505 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Ace Men Engineering share price Today :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹57, up 1.88% from yesterday's ₹55.95

Ace Men Engineering stock is currently priced at 57. The stock has experienced a percent change of 1.88, indicating a positive movement. The net change in the stock price is 1.05, suggesting an increase.

24 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Ace Men Engineering share price Live :Ace Men Engineering closed at ₹55.95 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Ace Men Engineering was 4505 shares. The closing price for the stock was 55.95.

