comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 27 2023 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.9 0%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201 1.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,469.55 0.41%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 912.6 0.38%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 640.7 2.27%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ace Men Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Ace Men Engineering closed today at 60.55, up 4.4% from yesterday's 58
BackBack

Ace Men Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Ace Men Engineering closed today at ₹60.55, up 4.4% from yesterday's ₹58

13 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 06:38 PM IST
Livemint

Ace Men Engineering stock price went up today, 26 Oct 2023, by 4.4 %. The stock closed at 58 per share. The stock is currently trading at 60.55 per share. Investors should monitor Ace Men Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ace Men EngineeringPremium
Ace Men Engineering

On the last day of trading, the open price for Ace Men Engineering was 60.16, the close price was 57.3. The stock reached a high of 60.16 and a low of 57.5. The market capitalization of the company is 17.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 76 and the 52-week low is 34. The BSE volume for the stock was 502 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:38:31 PM IST

Ace Men Engineering share price NSE Live :Ace Men Engineering closed today at ₹60.55, up 4.4% from yesterday's ₹58

Today, Ace Men Engineering stock closed at 60.55, reflecting a 4.4% increase from yesterday's closing price of 58. The net change in the stock price was 2.55.

26 Oct 2023, 06:16:07 PM IST

Ace Men Engineering share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Page Industries37150.199.30.2753699.9534968.641436.74
Raymond1665.6-6.4-0.382240.01072.011088.52
26 Oct 2023, 05:40:32 PM IST

Ace Men Engineering Works share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Ace Men Engineering Works stock is as follows: Today's low price: 55.1 Today's high price: 60.9

26 Oct 2023, 03:03:15 PM IST

Ace Men Engineering share price update :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹60, up 3.45% from yesterday's ₹58

The current data for Ace Men Engineering stock shows that the price is 60. There has been a percentage change of 3.45, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 2, suggesting that the stock has gained 2 points. Overall, the stock has experienced positive growth.

26 Oct 2023, 02:33:53 PM IST

Ace Men Engineering share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Page Industries36951.9-98.9-0.2753699.9534968.641215.67
Raymond1664.65-7.35-0.442240.01072.011082.2
26 Oct 2023, 02:30:30 PM IST

Ace Men Engineering share price Today :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹55.1, down -5% from yesterday's ₹58

Based on the current data of Ace Men Engineering stock, the price of the stock is 55.1. The percent change is -5, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.9, suggesting a decrease of 2.9 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 02:21:05 PM IST

Ace Men Engineering Works share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Ace Men Engineering Works stock reached a low price of 55.1 and a high price of 56.51.

26 Oct 2023, 01:45:05 PM IST

Ace Men Engineering share price update :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹55.1, down -5% from yesterday's ₹58

The current data of Ace Men Engineering stock shows that the price is 55.1, which is a decrease of 5% from the previous value. The net change is -2.9, indicating a decrease in value. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in its price and is currently trading at a lower level.

26 Oct 2023, 01:40:04 PM IST

Ace Men Engineering share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days57.37
10 Days57.83
20 Days57.43
50 Days55.90
100 Days59.30
300 Days64.10
26 Oct 2023, 01:20:09 PM IST

Ace Men Engineering Works share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Ace Men Engineering Works stock today was 55.1, while the high price reached 56.51.

26 Oct 2023, 01:14:08 PM IST

Ace Men Engineering share price Live :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹55.1, down -5% from yesterday's ₹58

Ace Men Engineering stock is currently priced at 55.1, with a negative percent change of -5%. This indicates a decrease in value. The net change is -2.9, meaning the stock has decreased by 2.9.

Click here for Ace Men Engineering News

26 Oct 2023, 12:57:38 PM IST

Ace Men Engineering Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:35:11 PM IST

Ace Men Engineering share price update :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹55.1, down -5% from yesterday's ₹58

The current data for Ace Men Engineering stock shows that the stock price is 55.1 with a percent change of -5% and a net change of -2.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 5% and the value has decreased by 2.9. Overall, the stock is experiencing a negative trend.

26 Oct 2023, 12:34:22 PM IST

Ace Men Engineering share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Page Industries36914.85-135.95-0.3753699.9534968.641174.34
Raymond1643.15-28.85-1.732240.01072.010939.06
26 Oct 2023, 12:10:41 PM IST

Ace Men Engineering Works share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Ace Men Engineering Works stock is 56.51 and the low is 55.1.

26 Oct 2023, 11:49:07 AM IST

Ace Men Engineering share price Live :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹55.1, down -5% from yesterday's ₹58

Based on the current data, the stock price of Ace Men Engineering is 55.1. The percent change is -5%, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.9, indicating a decrease of 2.9.

Click here for Ace Men Engineering Dividend

26 Oct 2023, 11:39:51 AM IST

Ace Men Engineering share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Page Industries36723.3-327.5-0.8853699.9534968.640960.69
Raymond1607.3-64.7-3.872240.01072.010700.4
26 Oct 2023, 11:18:51 AM IST

Ace Men Engineering Works share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Ace Men Engineering Works stock is 56.51, while the low is 55.1.

26 Oct 2023, 11:07:21 AM IST

Ace Men Engineering share price Today :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹55.1, down -5% from yesterday's ₹58

The current data for Ace Men Engineering stock shows that the price is 55.1. There has been a percent change of -5, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.9, suggesting a decrease of 2.9 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has seen a decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 10:43:38 AM IST

Ace Men Engineering share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Page Industries37046.4-4.4-0.0153699.9534968.641321.07
Raymond1620.7-51.3-3.072240.01072.010789.6
26 Oct 2023, 10:28:17 AM IST

Ace Men Engineering Works share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Ace Men Engineering Works stock is as follows: Today's low price: 55.25 Today's high price: 56.51.

26 Oct 2023, 10:23:17 AM IST

Ace Men Engineering share price NSE Live :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹55.25, down -4.74% from yesterday's ₹58

Based on the current data, the stock price of Ace Men Engineering is 55.25. There has been a percent change of -4.74, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.75, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 10:02:59 AM IST

Ace Men Engineering Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:57:33 AM IST

Ace Men Engineering share price Today :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹56.51, down -2.57% from yesterday's ₹58

The current data of Ace Men Engineering stock shows that the price is 56.51 with a percent change of -2.57. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.57%. The net change is -1.49, indicating a decrease of 1.49 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 08:07:40 AM IST

Ace Men Engineering share price Live :Ace Men Engineering closed at ₹57.3 on last trading day

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App