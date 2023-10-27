Ace Men Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Ace Men Engineering closed today at ₹59.78, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹60.24

On the last day of trading, Ace Men Engineering had an open price of ₹55.4 and a close price of ₹58. The stock reached a high of ₹60.9 and a low of ₹55.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹18.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹76 and the 52-week low is ₹34. The BSE volume for the day was 3505 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Ace Men Engineering share price NSE Live :Ace Men Engineering closed today at ₹59.78, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹60.24 Ace Men Engineering stock closed today at ₹59.78, showing a decrease of 0.76% or a net change of -0.46. The previous day's closing price was ₹60.24.

Ace Men Engineering share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Page Industries 37541.3 462.65 1.25 53699.95 34968.6 41873.08 Raymond 1743.8 78.2 4.7 2240.0 1072.0 11609.13

Ace Men Engineering Works share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Ace Men Engineering Works reached a low of ₹57.25 and a high of ₹62.75 for the day.

Ace Men Engineering share price Live :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹57.3, down -4.88% from yesterday's ₹60.24 Based on the current data, the stock price of Ace Men Engineering is ₹57.3. There has been a percent change of -4.88, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.94, suggesting a decline of ₹2.94 in the stock price. Click here for Ace Men Engineering AGM

Ace Men Engineering share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 57.36 10 Days 57.87 20 Days 57.48 50 Days 55.91 100 Days 59.18 300 Days 64.09

Ace Men Engineering share price NSE Live :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹60.55, up 4.4% from yesterday's ₹58 Ace Men Engineering stock currently has a price of ₹60.55. It has experienced a 4.4 percent change, resulting in a net change of 2.55.

Ace Men Engineering share price Today :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹60.55, up 4.4% from yesterday's ₹58 The current data of Ace Men Engineering stock shows that the price is ₹60.55 with a percent change of 4.4 and a net change of 2.55. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 4.4% and the value has increased by ₹2.55. This could suggest positive market sentiment towards the company and potential growth in the stock's value. However, it is important to consider other factors such as the overall market conditions and the company's financial performance before making any investment decisions.

Ace Men Engineering share price Live :Ace Men Engineering closed at ₹58 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Ace Men Engineering, the BSE volume was recorded at 3505 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹58.