Ace Men Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Ace Men Engineering closed today at 59.78, down -0.76% from yesterday's 60.24

12 min read . 27 Oct 2023 Trade
Ace Men Engineering stock price went down today, 27 Oct 2023, by -0.76 %. The stock closed at 60.24 per share. The stock is currently trading at 59.78 per share. Investors should monitor Ace Men Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Ace Men Engineering had an open price of 55.4 and a close price of 58. The stock reached a high of 60.9 and a low of 55.1. The market capitalization of the company is 18.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 76 and the 52-week low is 34. The BSE volume for the day was 3505 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Ace Men Engineering closed today at ₹59.78, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹60.24

Ace Men Engineering stock closed today at 59.78, showing a decrease of 0.76% or a net change of -0.46. The previous day's closing price was 60.24.

Ace Men Engineering share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Page Industries37541.3462.651.2553699.9534968.641873.08
Raymond1743.878.24.72240.01072.011609.13
Ace Men Engineering Works share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Ace Men Engineering Works reached a low of 57.25 and a high of 62.75 for the day.

27 Oct 2023, 02:41 PM IST Ace Men Engineering share price update :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹59.78, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹60.24

Ace Men Engineering stock is currently priced at 59.78 with a percent change of -0.76 and a net change of -0.46. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

Ace Men Engineering share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Page Industries37566.25487.61.3253699.9534968.641900.91
Raymond1739.273.64.422240.01072.011578.5
Ace Men Engineering Works share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Ace Men Engineering Works stock is as follows: Today's low price: 57.25 Today's high price: 62.75

27 Oct 2023, 01:52 PM IST Ace Men Engineering share price Live :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹57.3, down -4.88% from yesterday's ₹60.24

Based on the current data, the stock price of Ace Men Engineering is 57.3. There has been a percent change of -4.88, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.94, suggesting a decline of 2.94 in the stock price.

Ace Men Engineering share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days57.36
10 Days57.87
20 Days57.48
50 Days55.91
100 Days59.18
300 Days64.09
27 Oct 2023, 01:19 PM IST Ace Men Engineering share price NSE Live :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹57.3, down -4.88% from yesterday's ₹60.24

The current data for Ace Men Engineering stock shows that the price is 57.3 with a percent change of -4.88 and a net change of -2.94. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a loss of 4.88% and a decrease of 2.94 in terms of the stock price.

Ace Men Engineering Works share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Ace Men Engineering Works stock is as follows: Today's low price: 57.25 Today's high price: 62.75

Ace Men Engineering share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Page Industries37456.6377.951.0253699.9534968.641778.6
Raymond1718.853.23.192240.01072.011442.69
Ace Men Engineering Works share price live: Today's Price range

Ace Men Engineering Works stock had a low price of 57.25 and a high price of 62.75.

27 Oct 2023, 12:22 PM IST Ace Men Engineering share price NSE Live :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹59.78, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹60.24

The current data for Ace Men Engineering stock shows that the price is 59.78. There has been a decrease of 0.76% in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -0.46.

27 Oct 2023, 11:51 AM IST Ace Men Engineering share price Today :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹59.78, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹60.24

Ace Men Engineering stock is currently priced at 59.78 with a percent change of -0.76 and a net change of -0.46. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

Ace Men Engineering share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Page Industries37477.0398.351.0753699.9534968.641801.36
Raymond1714.9549.352.962240.01072.011417.06
Ace Men Engineering Works share price live: Today's Price range

Ace Men Engineering Works stock's current day's low price is 57.25 and the high price is 62.75.

27 Oct 2023, 11:16 AM IST Ace Men Engineering share price NSE Live :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹59.78, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹60.24

The current data for Ace Men Engineering stock shows that the price is 59.78, with a percent change of -0.76 and a net change of -0.46. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.76% and the actual decrease in price is 0.46.

27 Oct 2023, 10:39 AM IST Ace Men Engineering share price Today :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹59.78, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹60.24

The current data shows that the stock price of Ace Men Engineering is 59.78. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.76%, resulting in a net change of -0.46.

Ace Men Engineering share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Page Industries37466.2387.551.0553699.9534968.641789.31
Raymond1713.547.92.882240.01072.011407.41
Ace Men Engineering Works share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Ace Men Engineering Works stock today was 57.25, while the high price was 62.75.

27 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Ace Men Engineering share price NSE Live :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹60.55, up 4.4% from yesterday's ₹58

Ace Men Engineering stock currently has a price of 60.55. It has experienced a 4.4 percent change, resulting in a net change of 2.55.

27 Oct 2023, 09:14 AM IST Ace Men Engineering share price Today :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹60.55, up 4.4% from yesterday's ₹58

The current data of Ace Men Engineering stock shows that the price is 60.55 with a percent change of 4.4 and a net change of 2.55. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 4.4% and the value has increased by 2.55. This could suggest positive market sentiment towards the company and potential growth in the stock's value. However, it is important to consider other factors such as the overall market conditions and the company's financial performance before making any investment decisions.

Ace Men Engineering closed at ₹58 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ace Men Engineering, the BSE volume was recorded at 3505 shares. The closing price of the shares was 58.

