Ace Men Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Ace Men Engineering Soars with Positive Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ace Men Engineering stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 1.2 %. The stock closed at 59.78 per share. The stock is currently trading at 60.5 per share. Investors should monitor Ace Men Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ace Men Engineering

On the last day of trading for Ace Men Engineering, the open price was 62.75 and the close price was 60.24. The high for the day was 62.75 and the low was 57.25. The market capitalization is 18.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 76 and the 52-week low is 34. The BSE volume for the day was 902 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:20 AM IST Ace Men Engineering share price Today :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹60.5, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹59.78

Based on the current data, the stock price of Ace Men Engineering is 60.5. There has been a percent change of 1.2, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.72, suggesting that the stock has increased by 0.72.

30 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Ace Men Engineering share price Live :Ace Men Engineering closed at ₹60.24 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Ace Men Engineering BSE shares was 902. The closing price of these shares was 60.24.

