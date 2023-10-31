Hello User
Ace Men Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Ace Men Engineering Soars on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ace Men Engineering stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 2.04 %. The stock closed at 59.78 per share. The stock is currently trading at 61 per share. Investors should monitor Ace Men Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ace Men Engineering

On the last day, the open price for Ace Men Engineering was 62, the close price was 59.78, the high was 62, and the low was 59.7. The market cap for the company was 18.52 crore. The 52-week high was 76, and the 52-week low was 34. The BSE volume for the stock was 127 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:18 AM IST Ace Men Engineering share price Today :Ace Men Engineering trading at ₹61, up 2.04% from yesterday's ₹59.78

The current data of Ace Men Engineering stock shows that the price is 61. There has been a 2.04% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.22.

31 Oct 2023, 08:22 AM IST Ace Men Engineering share price Live :Ace Men Engineering closed at ₹59.78 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Ace Men Engineering was 127 shares. The closing price for the stock was 59.78.

