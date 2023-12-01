Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹876.25 and closed at ₹876.3. The stock reached a high of ₹876.25 and a low of ₹843.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹95,625.61 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3,000 and ₹630 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 302,857 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST
Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹876.3 on last trading day
On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions had a BSE volume of 302,857 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹876.3.