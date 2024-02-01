Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 01 Feb 2024, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 1073.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1067.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Stock Price Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Adani Energy Solutions was 1060.15, and the close price was 1073.1. The stock reached a high of 1081 and a low of 1060.15. The market capitalization of Adani Energy Solutions is currently at 119,078.84 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1904.4 and 630 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 118,141 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1073.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 118,141. The closing price for the day was 1073.1.

