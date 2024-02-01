Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Adani Energy Solutions was ₹1060.15, and the close price was ₹1073.1. The stock reached a high of ₹1081 and a low of ₹1060.15. The market capitalization of Adani Energy Solutions is currently at ₹119,078.84 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1904.4 and ₹630 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 118,141 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 118,141. The closing price for the day was ₹1073.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!