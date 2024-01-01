Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 01 Jan 2024, by -0.6 %. The stock closed at 1046 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1039.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Stock Price Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions opened at 1035.75 and closed at 1024.55. The highest price during the day was 1057 and the lowest price was 1017.4. The market capitalization of Adani Energy Solutions is 116,680.53 crore. The 52-week high price is 2798.6 and the 52-week low price is 630. The BSE volume for Adani Energy Solutions was 153,115 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price update :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹1039.7, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹1046

The current data of Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is 1039.7 with a percent change of -0.6. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.6% compared to the previous value. The net change is -6.3, indicating a decrease of 6.3 points in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

01 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.87%
3 Months17.61%
6 Months36.3%
YTD-59.61%
1 Year-60.83%
01 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹1046, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1046

The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is 1046. There has been no percent change or net change in the stock price.

01 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1024.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions (BSE) had a trading volume of 153,115 shares. The closing price for the day was 1024.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.