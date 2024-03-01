Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Stock Plummets Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 01 Mar 2024, by -0.99 %. The stock closed at 1076.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1065.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Stock Price Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : Adani Energy Solutions opened at 1084.95, reached a high of 1092.5, and a low of 1060 before closing at 1076.15. The market cap for the company is 118,855.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1250 and the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the day was 81,395 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹1065.5, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹1076.15

Adani Energy Solutions stock is currently priced at 1065.5 with a percent change of -0.99 and a net change of -10.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price, reflecting a downward trend in the market.

01 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1076.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions had a trading volume of 81,395 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 1076.15.

