Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Stock Plummets Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹1084.95, reached a high of ₹1092.5, and a low of ₹1060 before closing at ₹1076.15. The market cap for the company is ₹118,855.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1250 and the 52-week low is ₹630. The BSE volume for the day was 81,395 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.