Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 01 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 1.21 %. The stock closed at 758.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 768.15 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions

Adani Energy Solutions opened at 773.4 and closed at 758.95 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 773.4, while the lowest price was 760. The market capitalization of Adani Energy Solutions is 85,686.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3,385.3, and the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the day was 12,863 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹758.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 12,863. The closing price for the stock was 758.95.

