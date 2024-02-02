Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Sees Stock Rise

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 02 Feb 2024, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 1067.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1073.25 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Stock Price Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions opened at 1072.35 and closed at 1067.05. The high for the day was 1093.9 and the low was 1071.95. The market capitalization of the company is 120,768.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1904.4 and the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the day was 29,050 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 11:46 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price update :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹1073.25, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1067.05

The current stock price of Adani Energy Solutions is 1073.25 with a percent change of 0.58. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 6.2, which means the stock has risen by 6.2 points. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing a positive trend.

02 Feb 2024, 11:34 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Power561.2-2.9-0.51589.3132.55216451.41
Tata Power393.454.61.18396.7182.45125785.64
Adani Energy Solutions1075.78.650.811904.4630.0119993.55
NHPC100.258.859.6893.937.8100701.47
JSW Energy486.75-4.8-0.98518.65204.879853.1
02 Feb 2024, 11:10 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Adani Energy Solutions stock reached a low of 1071.95 and a high of 1093.9.

02 Feb 2024, 11:01 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1067.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 29,050. The closing price for the stock was 1067.05.

