Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Sees Stock Rise

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹1072.35 and closed at ₹1067.05. The high for the day was ₹1093.9 and the low was ₹1071.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹120,768.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1904.4 and the 52-week low is ₹630. The BSE volume for the day was 29,050 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Adani Energy Solutions is ₹1073.25 with a percent change of 0.58. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 6.2, which means the stock has risen by 6.2 points. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing a positive trend.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Power
|561.2
|-2.9
|-0.51
|589.3
|132.55
|216451.41
|Tata Power
|393.45
|4.6
|1.18
|396.7
|182.45
|125785.64
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1075.7
|8.65
|0.81
|1904.4
|630.0
|119993.55
|NHPC
|100.25
|8.85
|9.68
|93.9
|37.8
|100701.47
|JSW Energy
|486.75
|-4.8
|-0.98
|518.65
|204.8
|79853.1
Today, Adani Energy Solutions stock reached a low of ₹1071.95 and a high of ₹1093.9.
On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 29,050. The closing price for the stock was ₹1067.05.
