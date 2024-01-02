Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2024

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹1046 and closed at the same price. The stock's highest price during the day was ₹1070.1, while the lowest price was ₹1032.7. The market capitalization of Adani Energy Solutions is ₹117,584.08 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹2798.6, and the 52-week low is ₹630. The BSE volume for the day was 113,628 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.