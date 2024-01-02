Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 1046 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1054.1 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Stock Price Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions opened at 1046 and closed at the same price. The stock's highest price during the day was 1070.1, while the lowest price was 1032.7. The market capitalization of Adani Energy Solutions is 117,584.08 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 2798.6, and the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the day was 113,628 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1046 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Adani Energy Solutions on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 113,628 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1046.

