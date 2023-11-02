Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -2.51 %. The stock closed at 769.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 750.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions

On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions opened at 770 and closed at 769.7. The stock reached a high of 772.6 and a low of 741.95. The market capitalization of the company is 83,706.57 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3385.3 and 630, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 17,624 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

