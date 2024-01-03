Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2024, by 0.64 %. The stock closed at 1054.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1060.85 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Stock Price Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : Adani Energy Solutions opened at 1057.6 and closed at 1054.1 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 1072.65, while the lowest price was 1035. The market capitalization of the company is 118,337.04 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 2798.6, and the 52-week low is 630. On the BSE, a total of 43,813 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1054.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions recorded a trading volume of 43,813 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock stood at 1054.1.

