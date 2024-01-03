Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹1057.6 and closed at ₹1054.1 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1072.65, while the lowest price was ₹1035. The market capitalization of the company is ₹118,337.04 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹2798.6, and the 52-week low is ₹630. On the BSE, a total of 43,813 shares were traded.
03 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST
