Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions: Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:25 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 1.57 %. The stock closed at 752.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 764.45 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions

Adani Energy Solutions' last day open price was 755.85 and the close price was 750.4. The high price for the day was 769.9 and the low price was 750. The company has a market capitalization of 83,957.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3,385.3 and the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the day was 53,814 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 10:25 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹764.45, up 1.57% from yesterday's ₹752.65

The current stock price of Adani Energy Solutions is 764.45, which represents a 1.57% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 11.8 points. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement and is currently trading at a higher price compared to the previous session.

Click here for Adani Energy Solutions Profit Loss

03 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price update :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹766.25, up 1.81% from yesterday's ₹752.65

Adani Energy Solutions stock has a current price of 766.25. It has experienced a 1.81% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 13.6.

03 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions Live Updates

03 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.78%
3 Months-3.87%
6 Months-25.63%
YTD-70.95%
1 Year-77.26%
03 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹752.65, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹750.4

The current data of Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that its price is 752.65. There has been a 0.3 percent change in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 2.25.

03 Nov 2023, 08:22 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹750.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE was 53,814 shares. The closing price of the stock was 750.4.

