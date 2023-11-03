Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions: Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

Adani Energy Solutions' last day open price was ₹755.85 and the close price was ₹750.4. The high price for the day was ₹769.9 and the low price was ₹750. The company has a market capitalization of ₹83,957.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3,385.3 and the 52-week low is ₹630. The BSE volume for the day was 53,814 shares.
The current stock price of Adani Energy Solutions is ₹764.45, which represents a 1.57% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 11.8 points. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement and is currently trading at a higher price compared to the previous session.
Adani Energy Solutions stock has a current price of ₹766.25. It has experienced a 1.81% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 13.6.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.78%
|3 Months
|-3.87%
|6 Months
|-25.63%
|YTD
|-70.95%
|1 Year
|-77.26%
The current data of Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that its price is ₹752.65. There has been a 0.3 percent change in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 2.25.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE was 53,814 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹750.4.
