Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹826.95 and closed at ₹830.15 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹826.95, while the lowest price was ₹800.7. The market capitalization of Adani Energy Solutions is currently ₹90,243.36 crores. The stock's 52-week high is ₹3,865 and the 52-week low is ₹630. The BSE volume for the day was 75,666 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST
