Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 03 Oct 2023, by -2.55 %. The stock closed at 830.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 809 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions

Adani Energy Solutions opened at 826.95 and closed at 830.15 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 826.95, while the lowest price was 800.7. The market capitalization of Adani Energy Solutions is currently 90,243.36 crores. The stock's 52-week high is 3,865 and the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the day was 75,666 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹830.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 75,666. The closing price for the stock was 830.15.

