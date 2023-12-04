Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 04 Dec 2023, by -1.9 %. The stock closed at 872.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 855.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions

On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions opened at 872.25 and closed at 872.5. The high for the day was 887.8 and the low was 850. The market capitalization for the company is 95,480.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3000 and the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the stock was 123,708 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹872.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions had a volume of 123,708 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 872.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.