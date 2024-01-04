Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 1183.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1191.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Stock Price Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Adani Energy Solutions was 1145, the close price was 1060.85, the high was 1250, and the low was 1076.75. The market capitalization is 132,063.18 crore. The 52-week high and low are 2798.6 and 630, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 787,013 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price update :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹1191.6, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹1183.9

Adani Energy Solutions stock has a current price of 1191.6. It has experienced a percent change of 0.65, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 7.7, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

04 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week11.76%
3 Months33.84%
6 Months53.66%
YTD13.14%
1 Year-54.08%
04 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹1207.65, up 2.01% from yesterday's ₹1183.9

Adani Energy Solutions stock is currently priced at 1207.65. The stock has seen a 2.01% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 23.75.

04 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1060.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 787,013. The closing price of the stock was 1,060.85.

