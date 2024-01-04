Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Soars in Trading Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Adani Energy Solutions was ₹1145, the close price was ₹1060.85, the high was ₹1250, and the low was ₹1076.75. The market capitalization is ₹132,063.18 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹2798.6 and ₹630, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 787,013 shares.
Adani Energy Solutions stock has a current price of ₹1191.6. It has experienced a percent change of 0.65, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 7.7, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|11.76%
|3 Months
|33.84%
|6 Months
|53.66%
|YTD
|13.14%
|1 Year
|-54.08%
Adani Energy Solutions stock is currently priced at ₹1207.65. The stock has seen a 2.01% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 23.75.
On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 787,013. The closing price of the stock was ₹1,060.85.
