Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 1072.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1080.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Stock Price Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : Adani Energy Solutions' stock opened at 1073.15 and closed at 1072.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1088.7, while the low was 1061.6. The market capitalization stood at 120,478.79 crores. The 52-week high and low were 1250 and 630 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 25,516 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:07 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1072.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions had a trading volume of 25,516 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 1072.7.

