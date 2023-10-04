Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 809 per share. The stock is currently trading at 808.25 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions

On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions opened at 815.05 and closed at 809. The high for the day was 816.65 and the low was 806.55. The market capitalization of Adani Energy Solutions is 90,159.7 crore. The 52-week high is 3,865 and the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the day was 23,009 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹808.25, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹809

Adani Energy Solutions stock is currently trading at a price of 808.25. There has been a slight decrease in the stock's value, with a percent change of -0.09 and a net change of -0.75.

04 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹809 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions had a trading volume of 23009 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 809.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.