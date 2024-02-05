Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Stocks Plummet Amid Market Uncertainty

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹1072.35 and closed at ₹1067.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1093.9, while the lowest price was ₹1045.9. The market capitalization of Adani Energy Solutions is ₹117,333.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1904.4, and the 52-week low is ₹630. The BSE volume for the day was 66,132 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.92%
|3 Months
|22.71%
|6 Months
|32.06%
|YTD
|0.6%
|1 Year
|-32.18%
The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the stock price is ₹1050.4. There has been a percent change of -0.14, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.45, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹1.45.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Adani Energy Solutions was 66132 shares, and the closing price was ₹1067.05.
