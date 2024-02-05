Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Stocks Plummet Amid Market Uncertainty

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 05 Feb 2024, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 1051.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1050 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Stock Price Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions opened at 1072.35 and closed at 1067.05. The highest price reached during the day was 1093.9, while the lowest price was 1045.9. The market capitalization of Adani Energy Solutions is 117,333.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1904.4, and the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the day was 66,132 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:54 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price update :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹1050, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹1051.85

The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows a price of 1050. There has been a percent change of -0.18, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.85, which means the stock has decreased by 1.85.

05 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.92%
3 Months22.71%
6 Months32.06%
YTD0.6%
1 Year-32.18%
05 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹1050.4, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹1051.85

The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the stock price is 1050.4. There has been a percent change of -0.14, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.45, which means that the stock price has decreased by 1.45.

05 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1067.05 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Adani Energy Solutions was 66132 shares, and the closing price was 1067.05.

