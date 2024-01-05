Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 05 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 05 Jan 2024, by -0.41 %. The stock closed at 1183.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1179 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Stock Price Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions opened at 1207.65 and closed at 1183.9. The stock reached a high of 1219 and a low of 1150. The market capitalization of the company is 131,516.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2798.6, while the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the stock was 547,503 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1183.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions had a volume of 547,503 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,183.9.

