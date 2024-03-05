Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 05 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -1.5 %. The stock closed at 1080.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1064.15 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Stock Price Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : Adani Energy Solutions ended the day with an open price of 1085.35, a close price of 1080.35, a high of 1086.4, and a low of 1062.4. The market capitalization stood at 118,705.15 crore. The 52-week high was 1250, and the 52-week low was 630. The BSE volume for the day was 27,855 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 08:10 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1080.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions had a BSE volume of 27,855 shares with a closing price of 1080.35.

