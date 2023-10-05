Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 05 Oct 2023, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 808.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 809.15 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions

On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions opened at 807.1 and closed at 808.25. The stock reached a high of 828.1 and a low of 803. The market capitalization of the company is 90,260.09 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3,420.25 and 630 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 137,267 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹808.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions had a volume of 137,267 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 808.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.