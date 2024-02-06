Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions stocks plummet in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 06 Feb 2024, by -2.85 %. The stock closed at 1051.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1021.9 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Stock Price Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions opened at 1050.4 and closed at 1051.85. The stock had a high of 1058.55 and a low of 1015.5. The market capitalization of the company is 113,992.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1904.4, while the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the stock was 56,749 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹1021.9, down -2.85% from yesterday's ₹1051.85

The current data of Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is 1021.9. There has been a percent change of -2.85, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -29.95, suggesting a decline of 29.95 in the stock price.

06 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1051.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE was 56,749 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1051.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!