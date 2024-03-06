Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions soars in trading today

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 06 Mar 2024, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 1064.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1069.35 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹1069.6 and closed at ₹1064.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1075 and the low was ₹1061.3. The market capitalization stands at ₹119285.21 crore. The 52-week high is ₹1250 and the 52-week low is ₹686.9. The BSE volume for the day was 31735 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Mar 2024, 09:38:50 AM IST
Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-0.57%
3 Months
-7.17%
6 Months
31.58%
YTD
2.35%
1 Year
36.98%
06 Mar 2024, 09:07:14 AM IST
06 Mar 2024, 08:11:39 AM IST
