Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions soars in trading today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹1069.6 and closed at ₹1064.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1075 and the low was ₹1061.3. The market capitalization stands at ₹119285.21 crore. The 52-week high is ₹1250 and the 52-week low is ₹686.9. The BSE volume for the day was 31735 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.57%
|3 Months
|-7.17%
|6 Months
|31.58%
|YTD
|2.35%
|1 Year
|36.98%
Adani Energy Solutions stock is currently priced at ₹1069.35, which represents a 0.49% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 5.2 points.
On the last day of trading on the BSE, Adani Energy Solutions had a trading volume of 31,735 shares with a closing price of ₹1064.15.
