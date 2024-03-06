Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions soars in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:38 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 06 Mar 2024, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 1064.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1069.35 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Stock Price Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : Adani Energy Solutions opened at 1069.6 and closed at 1064.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1075 and the low was 1061.3. The market capitalization stands at 119285.21 crore. The 52-week high is 1250 and the 52-week low is 686.9. The BSE volume for the day was 31735 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:38 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.57%
3 Months-7.17%
6 Months31.58%
YTD2.35%
1 Year36.98%
06 Mar 2024, 09:07 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹1069.35, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹1064.15

Adani Energy Solutions stock is currently priced at 1069.35, which represents a 0.49% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 5.2 points.

06 Mar 2024, 08:11 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1064.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, Adani Energy Solutions had a trading volume of 31,735 shares with a closing price of 1064.15.

