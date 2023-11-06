Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 1.54 %. The stock closed at 765.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 776.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions

Adani Energy Solutions opened at 753.1 and closed at 752.65 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 772.95 and a low of 753.1. The market capitalization of the company is 85,351.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3,385.3, while the 52-week low is 630. The stock had a trading volume of 69,418 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹776.95, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹765.15

The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is 776.95. There has been a percent change of 1.54, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 11.8, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 11.8.

06 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹752.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 69,418. The closing price for the day was 752.65.

