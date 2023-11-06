Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Sees Positive Trading Day

Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹753.1 and closed at ₹752.65 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹772.95 and a low of ₹753.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹85,351.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3,385.3, while the 52-week low is ₹630. The stock had a trading volume of 69,418 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is ₹776.95. There has been a percent change of 1.54, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 11.8, suggesting that the stock price has increased by ₹11.8.
On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 69,418. The closing price for the day was ₹752.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!